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Justin Champagnie News: Double-double off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Champagnie totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for the fifth-year forward, and his first since Jan. 24. Champagnie has scored in double digits in four straight games (one start) as he re-establishes himself as a regular part of the frontcourt rotation, averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.8 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.3 minutes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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