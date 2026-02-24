Justin Champagnie News: Drops 14 points in return
Champagnie produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to the Hawks.
Champagnie returned from a one-game absence, scoring 14 points in 15 minutes off the bench. While his knee issue only ended up costing him the one game, it certainly sets the table for future absences, should Washington opt to go that way. Based on what we have seen over the past two weeks, Champagnie is going to be a hard player to trust, other than as a potential streaming candidate, if and when he is available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 222 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 222 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide8 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide29 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More