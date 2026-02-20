Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Drops out of rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:18am

Champagnie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

After playing at least 15 minutes in each of Washington's last five games while providing well-rounded production (12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest), Champagnie was surprisingly dropped from the rotation Thursday. At this point in the season, the 15-39 Wizards' main objective is seemingly to improve their odds in the draft lottery, which will make it difficult to predict their nightly rotations down the stretch. With that in mind, Champagnie looks like he'll make for a risky streaming option, given that his minutes and spot in the rotation are likely to be extremely volatile the rest of the way.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
