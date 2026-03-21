Justin Champagnie News: Ejected Saturday
Champagnie was ejected from Saturday's game against Oklahoma City after participating in an on-court scuffle, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Champagnie is one of four players ejected following the altercation, and the only Wizard to be booted from the contest. He'll finish the game with three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes. Anthony Gill and Jamir Watkins should see more action for the remainder of the contest. Assuming no further punishment is handed down by the league, Champagnie should be back in action Sunday against the Knicks.
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