Justin Champagnie News: Fills stat sheet Saturday
Champagnie finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 win over the Hornets.
Champagnie didn't stand out in any particular category, but he delivered a solid all-around showing, filling the stat sheet admirably and recording at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Champagnie has logged double-digit minutes in his last four appearances, including the last three off the bench, but he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside outside of the deeper formats if that role doesn't change in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now