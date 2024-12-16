Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: First career double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:14am

Champagnie racked up 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Celtics.

Making his fourth straight start due to injuries to injuries to Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Kyshawn George (ankle), Champagnie produced his first career double-double and just the second game of his career with 10-plus boards. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.8 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks during his stint in the starting five while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor. He may be playing well enough to hang onto a spot in the Wizards' rotation even after the roster gets healthier.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now