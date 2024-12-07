Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: First start of season Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting five for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Champagnie will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to injuries to Kyle Kuzma (ribs), Corey Kispert (ankle), Kyshawn George (ankle) and Alex Sarr (back). Champagnie only played five minutes off the bench over his first two outings, but he played 29 minutes off the bench against the Mavericks on Thursday and finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

