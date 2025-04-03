Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Grabs 11 rebounds Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 11:12am

Champagnie registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings.

Champagnie finished just two points away from recording a double-double but made a significant impact in other areas. The 11 boards were just the fifth time he grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a game and the eighth time he recorded three or more steals-plus-blocks combined. Champagnie has started in 10 of his last 12 appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that span.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now