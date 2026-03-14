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Justin Champagnie News: Modest role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Champagnie produced 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Celtics.

Champagnie continues to flirt with 20 minutes on a nightly basis, resulting in limited production. In five games over the past two weeks, he has managed to put up top 70 value in nine-category leagues, averaging 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 combined steals and blocks. Given his modest role, Champagnie is not someone who needs to be prioritized, but should be on the radar for potential streaming purposes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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