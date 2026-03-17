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Justin Champagnie News: Moves into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Champagnie is starting Tuesday against the Pistons.

With Bilal Coulibaly (heel) sidelined, Champagnie is replacing him in the starting lineup Tuesday. Champagnie has averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest through 15 games as a starter this season.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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