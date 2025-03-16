Justin Champagnie News: Nabs double-double Saturday

Champagnie totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Nuggets.

Champagnie recorded his third double-double on the season Saturday, with his last double-double coming in a loss to the Knicks on Dec. 28. The 23-year-old forward has started in three consecutive contests, and he'll likely stick around in the starting five due to Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) being sidelined. Coulibaly is unlikely to return this season, meaning Champagnie is expected to continue receiving a significant role. Over his last five outings (three starts), the fourth-year pro has averaged 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists across 26.2 minutes per contest.