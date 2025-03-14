Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Champagnie ended Thursday's 129-125 win over Detroit with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes.

Champagnie, who started once again for the injured Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), put together an impressive display Thursday. Coulibaly is likely done for the season, making Champagnie a potential fantasy pickup to monitor. Over his last 10 games, Champagnie has returned top-150 value in nine-category formats with 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in just 21.4 minutes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now