Justin Champagnie News: Nearly double-doubles

Champagnie ended Thursday's 129-125 win over Detroit with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes.

Champagnie, who started once again for the injured Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), put together an impressive display Thursday. Coulibaly is likely done for the season, making Champagnie a potential fantasy pickup to monitor. Over his last 10 games, Champagnie has returned top-150 value in nine-category formats with 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in just 21.4 minutes.