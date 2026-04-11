Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Champagnie (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Cavs.

Champagnie is set to return from a one-game absence Sunday, and he should see an uptick in minutes with Bilal Coulibaly (heel) unavailable. Per 36 minutes this season, Champagnie has averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.2 swats per game.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago