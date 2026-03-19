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Justin Champagnie News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Champagnie won't start Thursday's game against Detroit.

With Sharife Cooper stepping into the starting lineup, Champagnie will slide to the second unit. Bilal Coulibaly (heel) is out, so Champagnie could still see meaningful burn. Over five appearances off the bench this month, he has averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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