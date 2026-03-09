Justin Champagnie News: Out of rotation again Sunday
Champagnie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 138-118 los to the Pelicans.
For the second game in a row, Champagnie found himself outside of head coach Brian Keefe's rotation in what was a surprising development after the fifth-year forward had appeared in each of the five contests before that while averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 steals, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 assists in 21.4 minutes per contest. Rather than Champagnie, the Wizards have been prioritizing two-way player Leaky Black, who has logged 30-plus minutes in both of the past two contests. Under his current contract, Black is eligible to play in just 11 of the Wizards' remaining 19 games, so it's possible that Champagnie could re-enter the rotation for the contests the Wizards choose to keep Black inactive.
