Justin Champagnie News: Plays well in finale
Champagnie was ejected from Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers after totaling 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes.
Champagnie was a very useful role player for the Wizards in 2025-26. He ended up with a total of 69 appearances, posting averages of 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per contest. He's under contract with the Wizards for an additional two seasons.
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