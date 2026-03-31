Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Posts 18 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Champagnie notched 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.

Champagnie found his way back into the starting lineup with Bilal Coulibaly (heel) on the sidelines. He managed one of his best totals of the season, mimicking many of his results when he's made appearances with the first unit. Champagnie's contract grants the team the option to extend him through next season, so they'll likely give him some opportunities as the season ends to determine whether or not they'll exercise or decline that clause.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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