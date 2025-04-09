Justin Champagnie News: Posts strong double-double

Champagnie closed Tuesday's 104-98 loss to the Pacers with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and 13 rebounds across 35 minutes.

Champagnie recorded a double-double for the second consecutive contest, and the former Pittsburgh standout has been making an impact either as a scorer or as a rebounder. He's notched three double-doubles over his last eight outings, averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in that span.