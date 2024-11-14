Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Champagnie amassed no counting stats in one minute during Wednesday's 139-130 loss to San Antonio.

Champagnie cracked the rotation for the first time since the opening game, playing just one minute. While there is a chance he can earn some rotation minutes at some point this season, it appears as though he is going to be spending the majority of the next few months warming the bench.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
