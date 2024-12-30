Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie News: Remaining in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 3:43pm

Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Champagnie will remain in Washington's starting five Monday despite Kyle Kuzma returning from a 12-game absence due to a rib injury. Champagnie has started in each of the Wizards' last nine games, and over that span, he has averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game.

