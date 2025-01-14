Justin Champagnie News: Role continues declining

Champagnie contributed one rebound in 10 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Champagnie has now come off the bench for five straight games, seeing a new low in minutes Monday since he became a regular part of the rotation in early December. During this five-game stretch, he's averaged just 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. The increased health of Champagnie's teammates has led to his role declining, but how many of those teammates will be around after the Feb. 6 trade deadline? Washington has just six wins and is expected to explore dealing its veterans. That could open up more time for Champagnie, who averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes across 13 starts.