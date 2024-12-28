Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Scores career-high 31 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Champagnie closed with 31 points (13-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The Wizards were without two of their best scorers in this game in Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Jordan Poole (hip), so some of the role players needed to step their game up. Champagnie not only came through for the Wizards, but the former Pittsburgh star recorded a career-best scoring output. To put things into perspective, Champaginie had scored 14 points combined over his previous three starts.

More Stats & News
