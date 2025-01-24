Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Shooting woes in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 12:43pm

Champagnie recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Clippers.

Champagnie received his most playing time since Jan. 8 on Thursday, during which he struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end. The 23-year-old has averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in only 9.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now