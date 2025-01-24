Justin Champagnie News: Shooting woes in defeat
Champagnie recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Clippers.
Champagnie received his most playing time since Jan. 8 on Thursday, during which he struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end. The 23-year-old has averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in only 9.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now