Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Pacers on Friday.

Champagnie was a healthy DNP for Thursday's win over the Pacers, but he'll be back in action for the Wizards on Friday due to the absence of Kyshawn George (toe). Champagnie averaged 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 21.5 minutes per game over his last four outings.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
