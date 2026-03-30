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Justin Champagnie News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Champagnie will start Monday's game against the Lakers.

Champagnie will step into the starting five due to the Wizards being shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set. As a starter this season (17 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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