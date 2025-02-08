Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Starting Saturday vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie has been dealing with a right rib contusion, but he will play Saturday and be inserted into the starting lineup due to the absence of Kyshawn George (ankle). Champagnie has averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over 11.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

