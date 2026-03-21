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Justin Champagnie News: Starting versus OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 1:50pm

Champagnie will start Saturday's game against OKC.

Kyshawn George (elbow) and Trae Young (back/quadriceps) are both sidelined, so Champagnie will move into the starting lineup versus the champs. The 24-year-old has averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 16 starts throughout the campaign.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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