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Justin Champagnie News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 10:47am

Champagnie was issued a one-game suspension for his role in the on-court altercation during Saturday's game against OKC, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Champagnie won't suit up for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks after being ejected from Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City. Without him, Anthony Gill and Jamir Watkins are in line for more work, with one (or both) potentially entering the starting lineup.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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