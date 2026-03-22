Justin Champagnie News: Suspended one game
Champagnie was issued a one-game suspension for his role in the on-court altercation during Saturday's game against OKC, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Champagnie won't suit up for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks after being ejected from Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City. Without him, Anthony Gill and Jamir Watkins are in line for more work, with one (or both) potentially entering the starting lineup.
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