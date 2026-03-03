Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Terrific line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Champagnie finished Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes.

This was a solid showing for Champagnie, and it keeps him on the streaming radar in fantasy formats. The Wizards will be missing a number of players for Tuesday's game against Orlando, so Champagnie could see more usage and minutes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
36 days ago