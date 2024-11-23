Justin Champagnie News: Top contributor in G League loss

Champagnie recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 44 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-101 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Champagnie finished with a season-high 26 points by catching fire from beyond the arc, and he also stuffed the stat sheet with his contributions elsewhere. The 23-year-old has been a factor at the rim of late, swatting away two or more shots in each of his last four appearances.