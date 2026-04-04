Justin Champagnie News: Upgraded to available
Champagnie (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
The forward is dealing with a bruised right knee but is ready to play Saturday. Champagnie has averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.1 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.
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