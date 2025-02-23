Fantasy Basketball
Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 9:32am

Coach Nick Nurse said Edwards (ankle) participated in about "75 percent" of Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Edwards has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury but is nearing a return to action. With Joel Embiid (knee) missing practice again, Edwards could have a hefty role when given the green light again.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
