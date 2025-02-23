Justin Edwards Injury: Iffy for Monday
Coach Nick Nurse said Edwards (ankle) participated in about "75 percent" of Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Edwards has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury but is nearing a return to action. With Joel Embiid (knee) missing practice again, Edwards could have a hefty role when given the green light again.
