Justin Edwards Injury: Probable against Knicks

Edwards (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edwards is likely to end a three-game absence with an ankle injury Wednesday. The undrafted rookie has averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes over his last seven games, although he's likely to see a downtick in playing time against New York with Paul George healthy and Quentin Grimes (knee) probable.