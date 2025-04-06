Justin Edwards Injury: Questionable for Monday
Edwards (ribs) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Edwards suffered a rib contusion during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, which has put his status for Monday's game in Miami in question. If he cannot play against the Heat, the 76ers will likely turn to Lonnie Walker and Ricky Council to shoulder the load.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now