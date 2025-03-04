Justin Edwards Injury: Questionable Tuesday
Edwards (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Edwards is nursing a sprained left ankle, which he suffered in Monday's loss against Portland. He's coming off his 10th start of the season for the 76ers and could be in the starting lineup again if cleared to play Tuesday in Minnesota.
