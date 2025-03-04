Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards Injury: Uncertain to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 12:31pm

Edwards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves,.

Edwards is nursing a sprained left ankle, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers. Along with Paul George (groin) and Quentin Grimes (bicep), Edwards is one of three 76ers players listed as questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set, while six others have already been ruled out. If Edwards can play through the ankle sprain, he could be in store for heavy minutes.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now