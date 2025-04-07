Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Edwards (ribs) is out for Monday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After exiting Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a rib contusion, Edwards will need to miss at least one contest Monday. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Wizards. Lonnie Walker should see a bump in playing time against the Heat, with Marcus Bagley and Jalen Hood-Schifino also in line for extra minutes.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now