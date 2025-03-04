Fantasy Basketball
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Edwards will miss his fourth outing since the All-Star break after aggravating a sprained left ankle during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Head coach Nick Nurse relayed after Monday's game that Edwards would travel with the team for its two-game road trip, meaning he could return for Thursday's game against Boston, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
