Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Another absence coming Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 3:27pm

Edwards (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks, Edwards will continue to have his reps managed and rest Friday. The 21-year-old swingman made six starts during the Summer League, averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now