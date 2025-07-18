Justin Edwards News: Another absence coming Friday

Edwards (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks, Edwards will continue to have his reps managed and rest Friday. The 21-year-old swingman made six starts during the Summer League, averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.