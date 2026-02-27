Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 11:29am

The 76ers assigned Edwards to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Edwards has totaled just 16 minutes over his last three games with Philadelphia, and it looks like the recent signing of Cameron Payne has left him as the odd man out in the rotation. Edwards is likely to occupy a featured role with the Blue Coats for the time being, though.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
