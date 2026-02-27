Justin Edwards News: Assigned to G League
The 76ers assigned Edwards to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Edwards has totaled just 16 minutes over his last three games with Philadelphia, and it looks like the recent signing of Cameron Payne has left him as the odd man out in the rotation. Edwards is likely to occupy a featured role with the Blue Coats for the time being, though.
