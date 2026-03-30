Justin Edwards News: Barely plays Monday

Edwards accumulated no statistics while playing the final 36.1 seconds of the first quarter in Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat.

Edwards' spot in the rotation basically disappeared, continuing a downward trend in his minutes over the past three games since he was moved to the bench last Wednesday. Prior to that, Edwards had started in seven consecutive games and averaged 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest. His diminishing role has coincided with the 76ers getting all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid back from long-term absences within the past three games.