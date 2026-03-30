Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Barely plays Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:11am

Edwards accumulated no statistics while playing the final 36.1 seconds of the first quarter in Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat.

Edwards' spot in the rotation basically disappeared, continuing a downward trend in his minutes over the past three games since he was moved to the bench last Wednesday. Prior to that, Edwards had started in seven consecutive games and averaged 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest. His diminishing role has coincided with the 76ers getting all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid back from long-term absences within the past three games.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
132 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
354 days ago