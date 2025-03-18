Justin Edwards News: Decent stat line Monday

Edwards closed with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Edwards has started in each of his last seven appearances and has looked productive in that span, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers made per game in that span. Edwards has been taking advantage of the fact that Kelly Oubre has missed time of late with a right knee sprain, and the former Kentucky standout should continue to take advantage of his minutes as long as he gets the chance to play regularly.