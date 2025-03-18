Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Decent stat line Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Edwards closed with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Edwards has started in each of his last seven appearances and has looked productive in that span, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers made per game in that span. Edwards has been taking advantage of the fact that Kelly Oubre has missed time of late with a right knee sprain, and the former Kentucky standout should continue to take advantage of his minutes as long as he gets the chance to play regularly.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now