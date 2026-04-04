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Justin Edwards News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Edwards (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the 76ers' 115-103 win over the Timberwolves.

After making seven straight starts and averaging 27.6 minutes per appearance from March 12 through March 23, Edwards had seen his playing time drop precipitously ever since. With the 76ers getting the likes of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre back from extended absences at the end of last month, Edwards had averaged just 8.0 minutes over his four appearances since moving back to the bench before he dropped out of the rotation entirely Friday. Edwards could reclaim a role Saturday against the Pistons if George rests for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set, but Edwards is likely to remain out of the rotation more often than not when Philadelphia is at full strength.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
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