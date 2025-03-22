Justin Edwards News: Efficient in loss to Spurs

Edwards notched 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.

Edwards was very efficient despite the final outcome of the game, as he missed just five of his 14 shots from the floor, but his efforts were not enough to lift the 76ers to victory in this battle of two teams that are probably thinking more about the 2025-26 season than the current one. Edwards has been taking advantage of the Sixers' struggles and has carved a nice role in the rotation, starting in each of his last nine appearances. Over that stretch, he's averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29.8 minutes per contest.