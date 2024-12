Edwards posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 101-93 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Edwards tied his season-high mark of four made threes, which he set during the G League season opener. Over his last two games, Edwards has scored 40 points (15-28 FG, 6-12 3Pt).