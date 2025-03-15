Justin Edwards News: Fades injury report

Edwards (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Dallas.

Edwards did not play in Friday's loss against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain, but it appears he will return Sunday from a one-game absence. He's started in each of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 27.8 minutes per game.