Justin Edwards News: Fares well off bench
Edwards finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
With so many injuries in Philadelphia, Edwards was able to take advantage of an expanded role. The 76ers have four more games this week, putting Edwards firmly on the streaming radar.
