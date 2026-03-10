Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:46am

Edwards finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

With so many injuries in Philadelphia, Edwards was able to take advantage of an expanded role. The 76ers have four more games this week, putting Edwards firmly on the streaming radar.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More
