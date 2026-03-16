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Justin Edwards News: Goes for 21 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Edwards racked up 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards has started in the 76ers' last three games, scoring in double digits each time and surpassing the 15-point plateau in the last two. The former Kentucky standout is making the most of his minutes due to the absences the 76ers have on both ends of the court, but his role is one to monitor closely as the team gets healthier. Still, it's worth noting that Edwards has posted double-digit points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in that stretch.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
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