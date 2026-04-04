Justin Edwards News: Goes scoreless in loss

Edwards had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in 10 minutes during Saturday's 116-93 loss to Detroit.

Although Edwards was back in the rotation, he failed to score for the second time in his past two appearances. After a brief run of relevance, Edwards has shifted back to a depth role, with Philadelphia now largely healthy. Assuming the key players can stay on the floor, Edwards is unlikely to play a major role down the stretch.