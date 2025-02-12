Fantasy Basketball
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Heads to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 4:25pm

Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Quentin Grimes will get the nod in Philadelphia's starting lineup Wednesday, forcing Edwards to the second unit despite the absence of Tyrese Maxey (knee). Edwards has averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 20.3 minutes across 15 games off the 76ers' bench this season.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
